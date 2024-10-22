 Watch the 2024 IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show Live On Saturday, October 26

Watch the 2024 IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show Live On Saturday, October 26

Tuesday, October 22, 2024



As the IHSA celebrates 50 years of the Illinois High School Football State Championships, The U’s experts break down the brackets in Classes 1A – 8A on the IHSA Football Playoff Pairings Show, live in studio, Saturday, October 26 at 8:00pm on the IHSA TV Network. The show will also stream live on the NFHS Network.

Host Dave Bernhard and analyst Tim ‘Edgy’ O’Halloran will take an insider look at all the teams and predict who is going to the State Championship games on Thanksgiving weekend (November 29-30).

See the stations carrying the show live by market below and be sure to check local listings...

IHSA Football Playoff Pairings Night
Saturday, October 26, 2024

Time Show How To Watch
 8:00 - 9:00 PM  Brackets Revealed  IHSA TV Network (channels below) or Watch on the NFHS Network


IHSA TV Network Channel Information By Market
***Check local listings, especially in markets with multiple channels***

 Market  Station-Channel (Network)  Air Time
 Bloomington-Normal/Peoria  WEEK-25.1 | 25.2 | 25.3 (NBC/ABC/CW)  Live at 8:00 PM
 Carbondale/Harrisburg/Paducah  WDKA-49.1 | 23.2 (MyNet)  Live at 8:00 PM
 Champaign/Springfield/Decatur  WCIX-49.1 (MyNet)  Live at 8:00 PM
 Chicago  WCIU/WMEU-26.1 | 26.2 | 48.1 (The U/UToo)  Live at 8:00 PM
 Quad Cities  WQAD-8.1 | 8.3 (ABC/MyTV)  Live at 8:00 PM
 Quincy  WGEM-10.1 | 10.2 | 10.3 | 10.4
 (NBC/CW/FOX/MeTV)		  Live at 8:00 PM
 Rockford  WSLN-19.2 (The 365)  Live at 8:00 PM
 St. Louis  KNLC-24.5 (Catchy Comedy)  Live at 8:00 PM
 Live Stream  NFHS Network & IHSA.org  Live at 8:00 PM

 


 

 

