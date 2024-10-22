Watch the 2024 IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show Live On Saturday, October 26
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
As the IHSA celebrates 50 years of the Illinois High School Football State Championships, The U’s experts break down the brackets in Classes 1A – 8A on the IHSA Football Playoff Pairings Show, live in studio, Saturday, October 26 at 8:00pm on the IHSA TV Network. The show will also stream live on the NFHS Network.
Host Dave Bernhard and analyst Tim ‘Edgy’ O’Halloran will take an insider look at all the teams and predict who is going to the State Championship games on Thanksgiving weekend (November 29-30).
See the stations carrying the show live by market below and be sure to check local listings...
IHSA Football Playoff Pairings Night
Saturday, October 26, 2024
IHSA TV Network Channel Information By Market
***Check local listings, especially in markets with multiple channels***
| Market
| Station-Channel (Network)
| Air Time
| Bloomington-Normal/Peoria
| WEEK-25.1 | 25.2 | 25.3 (NBC/ABC/CW)
| Live at 8:00 PM
| Carbondale/Harrisburg/Paducah
| WDKA-49.1 | 23.2 (MyNet)
| Live at 8:00 PM
| Champaign/Springfield/Decatur
| WCIX-49.1 (MyNet)
| Live at 8:00 PM
| Chicago
| WCIU/WMEU-26.1 | 26.2 | 48.1 (The U/UToo)
| Live at 8:00 PM
| Quad Cities
| WQAD-8.1 | 8.3 (ABC/MyTV)
| Live at 8:00 PM
| Quincy
| WGEM-10.1 | 10.2 | 10.3 | 10.4
(NBC/CW/FOX/MeTV)
| Live at 8:00 PM
| Rockford
| WSLN-19.2 (The 365)
| Live at 8:00 PM
| St. Louis
| KNLC-24.5 (Catchy Comedy)
| Live at 8:00 PM
| Live Stream
| NFHS Network & IHSA.org
| Live at 8:00 PM