Watch the 2024 IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show Live On Saturday, October 26

Tuesday, October 22, 2024





As the IHSA celebrates 50 years of the Illinois High School Football State Championships, The U’s experts break down the brackets in Classes 1A – 8A on the IHSA Football Playoff Pairings Show, live in studio, Saturday, October 26 at 8:00pm on the IHSA TV Network. The show will also stream live on the NFHS Network.



Host Dave Bernhard and analyst Tim ‘Edgy’ O’Halloran will take an insider look at all the teams and predict who is going to the State Championship games on Thanksgiving weekend (November 29-30).



See the stations carrying the show live by market below and be sure to check local listings...



IHSA Football Playoff Pairings Night

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Time Show How To Watch 8:00 - 9:00 PM Brackets Revealed IHSA TV Network (channels below) or Watch on the NFHS Network



IHSA TV Network Channel Information By Market

***Check local listings, especially in markets with multiple channels***

Market Station-Channel (Network) Air Time Bloomington-Normal/Peoria WEEK-25.1 | 25.2 | 25.3 (NBC/ABC/CW) Live at 8:00 PM Carbondale/Harrisburg/Paducah WDKA-49.1 | 23.2 (MyNet) Live at 8:00 PM Champaign/Springfield/Decatur WCIX-49.1 (MyNet) Live at 8:00 PM Chicago WCIU/WMEU-26.1 | 26.2 | 48.1 (The U/UToo) Live at 8:00 PM Quad Cities WQAD-8.1 | 8.3 (ABC/MyTV) Live at 8:00 PM Quincy WGEM-10.1 | 10.2 | 10.3 | 10.4

(NBC/CW/FOX/MeTV) Live at 8:00 PM Rockford WSLN-19.2 (The 365) Live at 8:00 PM St. Louis KNLC-24.5 (Catchy Comedy) Live at 8:00 PM Live Stream NFHS Network & IHSA.org Live at 8:00 PM



